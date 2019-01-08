Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Oscar Albayalde relieved six intelligence officers from Manila, Quezon City and Zambales relieved even as he stressed he did not sign any memorandum ordering profiling against the members of ACT-Teachers Partylist.

Albayalde said one intel officer from Station 3 of Manila Police District, one from Station 6 of Quezon City Police District and one from Zambales were relieved.

“I immediately ordered their relief because they may not know what their job is,” the PNP director general said in a press briefing in Camp Crame. '

"The different regional directors informed me who leaked it and I have already ordered all the intelligence officers involved to be relieved,” Albayalde said. “As far as I am concerned I did not sign (memorandum),” he added.

He said he will check where the memo came from and what is the basis for its release.

The leakage of the alleged PNP memo caused ACT members to panic.

“If it came from the directorate for intelligence probably it's just an internal (memo),” he said.

Albayalde said the different directorates of the PNP "can always give out memorandum especially if it falls under their functional jurisdiction… It does not have to be signed always by the chief PNP especially if it's a routine function.”

Albayalde said its routine of intelligence officers to inventory of public and private school teacher who may be a member of the partylist is to find who they are affiliated to.

“Routine in a way it’s not only ACT, even to other groups who apply from us. We have

to check on the legitimacy of the group. These are all routine, part of the intelligence work,” he said.

He said they only want to check on groups allegedly mentioned by CPP founder Joma Sison to be part of their legal front.

“These were all mentioned by Joma Sison as their front organization so we want also probably, the intelligence would like to know if they are supporting the armed rebellion. There is nothing wrong with the membership. Remember that but when you start supporting the armed rebellion then you are violating the law,” said Albayalde.

He assured the public that profiling a person doesn’t harm lives.

“Not because you are profiled it means you’ll be in danger. This is part of our security preparations, security protocols, maintenance of peace and order in this country,” he said.

ACT Teachers Partylist secretary general Raymond Basilio said it’s not right to tell the people to not be feel guilty if they are being profile by the authorities.

“If they are saying that we are part of the (communist) rebels then bring us to the court. There are no charges filed against us,” Basilio said in an interview with The Daily Manila Shimbun as around 30 ACT members held a rally in front of Camp Crame.

“There are all reasons after it was leak,” he added.

Basilio said they will meet with Education Secretary Leonor Briones to stop the issuance of this memo nationwide. He said the memo they got came from a principal in Manila.

“This caused fear to all our teachers,” he added.

He said their group doesn’t believe Albayalde does not a hand over this issue.

“Albayalde is being caught by his words… We don’t believe that he did not know this, the mere fact he removed intel officers and saying it’s a normal officer. He knows this,” Basilio said.

He said this is the first time a document leaked that’s why PNP is defensive.

They are also planning to seek legal remedies after their rights were violated.

“Their job is to protect the security of their people and recognize their human rights. We expect them to Do their job, not violating their own law,” Basilio said. Ella Dionisio/DMS