Malacanang said on Monday it would wait for the recommendation of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) regarding its investigation to some Cabinet and other government officials, including Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

PACC Commissioner Manuelito Luna, in a phone interview with reporters, said Bello, former Bureau of Customs Commissioner Isidro Lapena and National Commission on Indigenous People Chairman Leonor Oralde-Quintayo are being investigated for alleged corruption.

In the case of the Bello, he said there was "prima facie evidence" to proceed with the formal investigation against the Cabinet official.

He said a fact-finding investigation was conducted against Bello.

Asked about Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo's statement that Bello and Lapena were clean, Luna said, "What clean? Does he know? Was he the one who conducted the investigation? We are the ones who conducted the investigation."

"How can he make that statement, we are not yet finished (with the investigation). It has not yet reached Malacanang. So that's between us and the President...what will be the real score," he explained.

In a press briefing, Panelo assured that there would be no sacred cows in the administration.

"You violate the law, regardless of your status ? whether you’re a friend or ally or a political adversary or a relative or a friend or a fraternity brother ? that's nothing. You violate the law, you are accountable," he said.

But, Panelo said, "with regard to that (investigation), we will wait for the findings. Whatever will be the recommendation, the evidence, then the President will act on that."

Luna said PACC is also investigating other officials from the Departments of Finance and of Public Works and Highways.

"Not the secretaries. There are director levels, RDO (Regional Director Office)," he said. Celerina Monte/DMS