Three Russian vessels, led by the large anti-submarine ship Admiral Panteleev, arrived in Manila for a five-day goodwill visit Sunday.

According to the Philippine Navy, the other vessels were guided missile cruiser Admiral Varyag and large sea tanker Boris Botuma. They will leave on Friday, January 11.

This is Russian Navy's first visit for this year and seventh since 2012. In 2018, after two port calls made r by Russian warships in Manila, the Philippine Navy sent BRP Tarlac to Vladivostok, home of Russia’ Pacific Fleet in the Far East, for a six-day goodwill visit.

"The visit aims to strengthen the relationship between the two navies. It will further enhance and sustain the promotion of peace, stability, and maritime cooperation of the two countries through naval diplomacy and camaraderie," a Philippine Navy statement said.

The Russian contingent is led by its head of mission, Rear Admiral Edward Mikhailov, with Admiral Panteleev's commanding officer Captain Dmitriy Tihomirov, Admiral Vayag's Captain Alexsei Ulyanenko, and Boris Botuma's Sergev Bondar.

Commodore Toribio Adaci Jr., representative of Philippine Navy chief Vice Admiral Robert Emperedad led the welcome ceremonies.

At the press briefing, Mikhailov said last year's mutual goodwill visits of navy ships have been taking place on a regular basis and have become a good tradition, according to a press statement from the Embassy of the Russian Federation.

''The continuation of mutual friendly port calls fills us with confidence for peace and stability and further fruitful cooperation between Russia and the Philippines," the embassy said.

Upon the Russian Navy ship's arrival, there will be a wreath-laying ceremony at the Rizal monument and a courtesy call to Empedrad, the Philippine Navy said.

There will be a "series of confidence building activities" together with the Philippine Navy namely reciprocal reception, goodwill games, boodle fight and a shipboard tour that is open to civilians. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS