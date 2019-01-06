The aerial inspection was led by National Capital Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar where they checked the routes of the Black Nazarene as well as high-rise buildings in the area that may poise security threat to the attendees.

“The inspection was good since we saw the areas from the top. The route of the Traslacion and at the same time we saw the high rise building that we need to watched out,” Eleazar said in an ambush interview with reporters in Manila.

Eleazar said the NCRPO is on full alert for the celebration as they expect around 2.5 million will attend the procession of the image of the Lord Jesus Christ from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo.

On his next inspection, local officials joined him in touring the route by foot and discussed to him their preparation.

“We saw the coordination of everyone. We believe that by everyone’s cooperation the celebration of Traslacion will be peaceful,” Eleazar said.

Though there is no “imminent threat”, the PNP prepared security measures such as no fly zone, no sail zone and no telecommunication signal in the areas.

The NCRPO chief said they will be on tight security on bridges and residential areas where the procession will pass.

He reminded the public to not bring their personal belongings or wear a cap if they are planning to attend the procession.

“If they can’t prevent it, bring a transparent bag. Don’t wear a cap. Prevent from bringing covered water bottles, it should be transparent. Don’t use firecrackers, liquor since we will be under liquor ban since January 7. Don’t bring your children with you,” said Eleazar

He also told the senior citizens to not attend this year’s Traslacion if they have health problems.

“We are asking for long patience and cooperation from everyone,” Eleazar said. Ella Dionisio/DMS