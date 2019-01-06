Deaths from Tropical Depression "Usman" that struck Bicol, Eastern Visayas and Southern Tagalog rose four more to 126 yesterday, the National Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported Saturday.

NDRRMC Executive Director Ricardo Jalad said the death of eight storm-related victims have been verified while the remaining fatalities are still being validated.

The NDRRMC said 26 persons are missing while 60 are injured.

NDRRMC said "Usman'' damage to infrastructure and agriculture totalled P2,075 billion in Bicol alone.

A total of 140,105 families or 624,236 persons from 876 barangays in Calabarzon (Cavite-Laguna-Batangas-Rizal-Quezon), Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) Bicol and Eastern Visayas were affected by "Usman".

From this tally, 13,135 families or 57,786 individuals are inside 119 evacuation centers while 22,633 families or 107,540 persons are with their relatives or have returned to their homes. DMS