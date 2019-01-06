Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde announced on Saturday that the six primary suspects in the killing of AKO Bicol Partylist Rodel Batocabe and SPO1 Orlando Diaz are in their custody.

This after the two suspects in the Batocabe slay surrendered to Albay and Masbate provincial police office.

According to Albayalde, Rolando Arimado also known as RR surrendered in Masbate today (Saturday) around 7 am.

He is a rebel-returnee that was tagged as look-out and back-up gunman in the assassination, the PNP chief said.

Danilo Muella also known as Manoy Dan and another trusted security aide of Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo, surrendered to the Albay provincial police around 1am.

“This latest development is expected to complete the puzzle in uncovering the truth behind this double murder and multiple frustrated murder case.” Albayalde said.

Albayalde said only one among the seven indicted suspects have yet to surrender.

Baldo was tagged by the suspects as the mastermind who allegedly contracted the services of the gunmen in September 2018 to assassinate Batocabe.

In a radio interview, PNP spokesperson Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana Jr. said Arimado was convinced by his wife and son to surrender.

Duran said they are confident on solving this case as statements of the two suspects corroborate with four others.

“The statements corroborate and this is very much credible because they give their statement individually and on separate occasions. There is a glaring consistency on their revelations that’s why we are very much confident that we have a very strong case against the mastermind,” Durana said. Ella Dionisio/DMS