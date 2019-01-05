There will be no mobile phone signals in the areas where the procession will pass during the Feast of the Black Nazarene on Jan. 9, according to National Capital Region Director General Guillermo Eleazrar.

At a press conference Friday, Eleazar said there will be no signals in the 10 segment, 6.1 kilometer route in the procession of the image of Black Nazarene.

Eleazar added there will be a no-fly zone and no-sail zone within the area.

"We have requested for the area to be a no-fly zone, no-sail zone as well as no telecom signal zone , even though we haven't received any direct threat or or confirmed report on the security during the coverage," he said.

"Just the same, we are coordinating with the agencies in order for us to monitor everything that is happening and to be able to have this celebration successful and peaceful," he added.

Ericson Alconvendaz, Manila City administrator, added that vendors will be not allowed in the areas where the procession will pass.

"We would like to inform that we will fully implement a zero vendor policy. We are asking the people to not attempt selling in Quirino Grandstand and areas where the procession will pass because the police will apprehend them", Alcovendaz said.

Eleazar said the police are 85 percent ready for the procession on Wednesday.

"Right now we can say that our preparation is at 85%," Eleazar said.

He said they will be augmenting a total number of 7,200 police personnel around designated areas.

The translacion or procession of the image of the Black Nazarene will be deployed on the morning of January 9 starting from Quirino Grandstand to Quiapo Church.

From Quirino Grandstand it will pass through Roxas Boulevard going to Finance Road. The image will then proceed to Bonifacio Shrine, cross Jones Bridge in Escolta and go towards C. Palanca/Plaza Fair.

From Plaza Fair the procession will turn towards Palanca, Quezon Blvd. heading towards Arlegui/Nepomuceno to R Hidalgo. It will then pass through Gonzalo Puyat street before going to Villalobos and enter Quiapo Church. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS