President Rodrigo Duterte belittled the front-runners in senatorial surveys and pushed three of the administration’s candidates.

“You know, the people just made a mistake but I do not have to, you know, derogate others… The one leading on the survey… But if that is the way your country,” Duterte said in his speech in Tagaytay Thursday night.

He made the statement while endorsing senatorial candidate Francis Tolentino, who marked his birthday.

“There are people who are dedicated, has knowledge, (a) lawyer… You are not lost (when you vote for him), honest worker, has credentials, lawyer. What are you looking for?,” Duterte said.

“(He is) silent worker not boastful unlike others. Then when you look at the survey, you can see. You can only shake your head and say tsk,” he added.

Duterte said Bureau of Corrections chief Ronald Dela Rosa and Special Assistant to the President Bong Go are “fundamentally and extraordinarily honest”.

On the latest SWS and Pulse Asia survey, both Senator Cynthia Villar and Senator Grace Poe were on the top list while administration’s candidates were below the so-called “Magic 12”. Ella Dionisio/DMS