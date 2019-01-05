President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said he has “evil plan” for his enemies.

“That is really the fault of all bad people that they think that they monopolize evil in this country. So may I just would like also to share with you that we are many here. I also have an evil plan for my enemies,” Duterte said during his speech in Tagaytay City.

The president did not mention who is he referring to but he cited the deployment of one division in Sulu to fight the Abu Sayyaf Group.

“They do not have any tinge of redemption… They just know how to kill and die and you have to match their talent for that,” Duterte said.

“I ordered the deployment of one division there. I hope it would temper their cruelty and ruthlessness because I don’t want them to do that to me. I mean you should not,” he said.

He also called the ISIS terrorists the “new enemy of humanity” decapitating soldiers and children.

Duterte said only his “values and religion” stop him from doing his evil plans. Ella Dionisio/DMS