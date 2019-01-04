President Rodrigo Duterte has signed the joint resolution of Congress extending the validity of key components of the 2018 national budget until December 31, 2019, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea said on Thursday.

In a text message sent to reporters, Medialdea said Duterte signed Joint Resolution No. 3 last December 28.

“President Rodrigo Roa Duterte signed last December 28, 2018 Joint Resolution No. 3 extending the validity of the MOOE and CO components of the 2018 GAA (Budget). Joint Resolution extending the availability of the 2018 appropriations for maintenance and other operations expenses and capital outlays to December 31, 2019,” Medialde said.

The passage of the proposed 2019 budget has been delayed due to deliberation in the House of Representatives which took four months due to the changes in the National Expenditure Program prepared by Malacanang.

Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno earlier said if the government would operate under a re-enacted budget for full year in 2019, this could mean reduction of disbursement by P220 billion, a growth impact of -1.1 to -2.3 percent in the target gross domestic product growth of 7-8 percent, and reduction of as much as 600,000 jobs. Ella Dionisio/DMS