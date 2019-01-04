Malacanang on Thursday lauded the efforts of the Philippine National Police (PNP) for its early and swift conclusion on the investigation into the killing of AKO Bicol Partylist Rep. Rodel Batocabe and his police escort SPO1 Orlando Diaz.

Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo said this is a "breakthrough in the pursuit of justice for the victims and their families".

"We laud the efforts of the PNP, headed by Director General Oscar Albayalde, and the close cooperation of the local community in putting an early and swift conclusion of the investigation into the murder of Rep. Rodel Batocabe and his police escort, SP01 Orlando Diaz, as well as the wounding of other innocent bystanders," Panelo said.

He then told Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Baldo and the suspects tagged in the incident that "they will have their day in court where they can refute the charges hurled against them".

Panelo said they will prosecute the suspects without delay.

"While they too are afforded the Constitutional presumption of innocence and consequently will be accorded due process, the government shall nonetheless prosecute them for the heinous crime without delay," he said.

"We stress the need of mutual cooperation and support between the PNP and the local community in suppressing, as well as solving acts of lawlessness and other commission of crimes. The early solution of the Batocabe murder is the result of this partnership ? and credit should be given to them," he added.

Panelo called on the citizens to be on the alert and watchful on any activities or acts committed by persons which have the appearance of unlawfulness or irregularity amounting to a crime ? and report this to authorities. Ella Dionisio/DMS