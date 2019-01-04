Deaths caused by landslides and flooding in Bicol, Mimaropa (Mindorom Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan) and Eastern Visayas due to Tropical Storm "Usman" climbed to 122, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) Thursday.

NDRRMC also reported a total of 28 missing and 60 injured persons.

Out of the 308,451 individuals affected by Usman's aftermath, 30,960 are in 210 evacuation centers located in provinces located at Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), Mimaropa, Bicol and Eastern Visayas.

Damage to high value commercial crops, livestock and fisheries in Bicol and Eastern Visayas amounted to P528.5 million, NDRRMC said.

About 95 road sections and three bridges were affected during the onslaught of "Usman".

Localized thunderstorms will bring isolated rainshowers in Mindanao causing possible flashfloods during severe thunderstorms, NDRRMC said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS