Index crimes in Metro Manila decreased by 21 percent in 2018, according to National Capital Region Police Office on Wednesday.

Index crimes, known as the eight focus crimes by the Philippine National Police are murder, homicide, rape, robbery, theft, physical injury, carnapping of motor vehicle and carnapping of motorcycle.

From January to December 2018, NCRPO recorded a total of 14, 633 index crimes in Metro Manila lower than the 18,524 recorded last 2017.

"Index crime volume for the first 30 months of this administration (July 2016 to December 2018) versus the last 30 months of the previous administration (January 2014 to June 2016) in Metro Manila is down by 54 percent," NCR Police Director Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement.

Compared to 2017, crimes against person decreased by 26.71 percent while crimes against property decreased by 17.02 percent.

Murder showed the highest decrease at 52.14 percent or 738 murder cases compared to 1, 542 in 2017.

Cases of stealing motor vehicles decreased in 2018 by 11.82 percent or 24 cases compared to 179 in 2017. Motorcycle theft cases went down to 755 from 903 in 2017

Lower index crimes were recorded in Pateros at 54 while Manila has the highest number of index crimes at 2,682.

Index crimes committed during the "ber" months, which the last quarter, is lower compared to non-"ber" months. Index crimes committed in December is lower with 927 compared to 1,411 last 2017.

Of the 14, 633 index crimes, crime clearance efficiency increased by 76.21 percent from 67.43 percent last 2017. The crime solution efficiency also increased from 47.41 percent to 55.48 percent in 2018.

According to the PNP, crime clearance efficiency counts how many cases have been cleared relative to the crime volume. Crime solution efficiency tallies crime cases solved relative to the crime volume.

Once "cleared", it means a case has been filed in court with at least one suspect identified but still not captured. "Solved" means a case has been filed at court with one suspect arrested.

When a case is counted as "solved', it is Counted as cleared by the PNP.

"We get more reports and information on people and incidents. Each day that passes, making our investigative work easier," said Eleazar. Ella Dionisio/DMS