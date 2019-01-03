Achieving peace to end the 50-year battle against communist insurgents is the aims of the military this year , according to Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief Lt. Gen. Benjamin Madrigal Jr.

"Our (focus), of course is peace, CPP-NPA. Our focus (also) of course to support the National Task Force," Madrigal said in a phone interview with reporters on Wednesday.

Madrigal said they created a national task force that will end conflicts with the communists.

"The meetings were continuous on how we can have mechanism, to operationalize the task force. Because other than enemy-centered...people-centered strategy is included to make our communities conflict-resilient," he said.

The AFP chief said they continue their support to peace process by addressing "peace spoilers".

"(We) continued (our) support in our peace process and to address other peace spoilers like Abu Sayyaf, other terrorist groups," he added.

Madrigal said they are making "headway" in ending the insurgency but they still need support of people to achieve victory. Ella Dionisio/DMS