The Philippine National Police (PNP) said Wednesday the case involving the death of Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Rodel Batocabe and his bodyguard is positively advancing as witnesses have come forward.

"There are a lot of witnesses that came in and they are being interviewed as of now. We will see if we can get suspects out of these witnesses. At this point, we are quite happy to report that we are progressing positively and pretty soon PNP might be able to provide good news," said Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana Jr., the PNP spokesman.

Batocabe and SPO 1 Orlando Diaz were shot dead by unidentified gunmen after a gift-giving activity for senior citizens and persons with disablities in Daraga on December 22.

A few days after the shooting, PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde said witnesses were hesitated to cooperate with police. Shortly, President Rodrigo Duterte added P20 million to the P30 million raised by congressmen as bounty to persons who can provide information on the killers of Batocabe and Diaz.

In a television interview over ANC, Justin Batocabe, eldest son of the slain lawmaker, added that there are witnesses who are cooperating with authorities to shed light on the case.

"I received briefing from the authorities. The case is proceeding positively. We are very close to solving my father's murder," Batocabe said.

Batocabe's son clarified that information from witnesses are still being verified.

He added "the information given to me was very clear. From my viewpoint, the scenarios are plausible and credible."

Durana said information from witnesses can help.

"All witnesses, their testimonies can shed light into the case. It may or may not give us a positive lead that will lead us to the perpetrators including the mastermind," he said.

Although it has not been verified whether the killing is politically motivated, Durana said the probe is ongoing. "What I know is that there may be positive developments into the investigation into the murder or killing of Congressman Batocabe," he said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS