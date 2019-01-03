Senator Cynthia Villar topped a senatorial survey of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) followed by Senator Grace Poe.

Villar got 62 percent, while Poe-- who unsuccessfully sought the presidency in 2016, came second with 60 percent in a survey obtained by reporters on Wednesday. The survey is not on the SWS website.

Statistically tied from third to fifth were Taguig Congressman Pia Cayetano, Senator Nancy Binay and Senator Sonny Angara with voter preferences of 40 percent.

Former Senator Lito Lapid came in sixth with 38 percent followed by Bong Revilla, who was acquitted of plunder by the Sandiganbayan last month, was seventh with 35 percent.

Senator Koko Pimentel and Senator Jinggoy Estrada tied at eight and ninth places with 34 percent while former Senator and presidential candidate Mar Roxas was at 10th place with 28 percent

Ilocos Norte Governor Imee Marcos, with 27 percent; and Senator JV Ejercito Estrada, at 26 percent were at the 11th and 12th spots.

At the borderline were former Senator Serge Osmena, with 25 percent at 13th; Senator Bam Aquino, 24 percent at 14th.

Allies of President Rodrigo Duterte, former Special Assitant to the President Bong Go and ex-Bureau of Corrections chief Ronald Dela Rosa were tied at 15th and 16th with 23 percent.

"Six percent of adults nationwide (estimate of 3.5 million) were undecided on who they would probably vote for senators," SWS said in their report. Ella Dionisio/DMS