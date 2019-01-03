The Philippine National Police (PNP) assured the public they would maintain normalcy in Mindanao after the United Kingdom and Australia released a travel advisory warning their citizens in travelling to the southern part of the country following a bombing incident in Cotabato on New Year's Eve.

In a media interview at Camp Crame on Wednesday, Chief Superintendent Benigno Durana Jr., the PNP spokesman, said it's a standard procedure observed by the diplomatic community when there is a terror attack or any incident that may put the security and safety of their nationals in jeopardy.

"They are not only doing it in our country. Also in other countries, like for instance in some more developed countries like France, Germany, etc, they also have travel advisory," Durana explained.

According to Durana, as far as the PNP is concerned, everything is back to normal in Cotabato City.

"The security services the AFP (Armed Forces of the Philippines) and PNP are on top of the situation," he said.

He added they are optimistic they would sustain the normalcy and prevent another bombing incident in Mindanao, especially that the plebiscite for the Bangsamoro Organic Law is set this month.

"Everything is back to normal but at the same time it is going back to normal with a guarded optimism that we would be able to sustain that normalcy and we would be able to prevent the occurrence of a similar incident in the future especially now that we are approaching the conduct of plebiscite of the Bangsamoro Organic Law," Durana said.

Durana said they can sustain the level of safety and security in Mindanao with the help and support of the local government units. "but also of the every peace loving citizen of Mindanao." Ella Dionisio/DMS