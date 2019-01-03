Deaths due to landslides and flashfloods from Tropical Storm "Usman" and prevailing bad weather systems increased to 85, according to National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) Wednesday.

Twenty one persons were missing while and 40 were injured. Most of the deaths were from Bicol, Mimaropa (Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, Palawan) and Eastern Visayas.

According to NDRRMC, the number of persons in 170 evacuation centers in Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal, Quezon), Bicol, and Eastern Visayas remain at 24,894.

"Usman" made landfall in Borongan, Eastern Samar on December 29 and weakened into a low pressure area, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services (Pagasa) reported.

A total of 208 areas were flooded in Mimaropa, Bicol, Western Visayas and Eastern Visayas.

NDRRMC reported that "Usman" caused an estimated P 342.2 million worth of damage to agriculture in Albay, Camarines Sur, Camarines Norte, Sorsogon, Catanduanes and Masbate.

Overall, 95 road sections and three bridges were affected due to the tropical storm.

NDRRMC said the northeast monsoon will continue to bring light to moderate rains over Cagayan Valley, Aurora and Quezon. Flashfloods and landslides are expected, it added. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS