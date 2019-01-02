President Rodrigo Duterte urges the Filipino to "work hand in hand" to defeat illegal drugs, criminality and corruption in the country.

In his New Year's day message, Duterte said he joins Filipinos in welcoming the new year with full of hope and optimism.

"Let us work hand in hand to defeat the ills of drugs, criminality and corruption that stunt our development," Duterte said.

"I have no doubt that, with our patriotic fervor and with our solidarity as a people, we can overcome the challenges that impede our continued march towards a more prosperous and progressive future," he added.

He said everyone should learn and reflect from the mistakes the Filipinos have made as a nation.

"As we herald the start of another year, let us reflect on our storied past and learn from its lessons so that we can face the future with more confidence," said Duterte. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS