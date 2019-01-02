Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koji Haneda offered "his sincerest condolences to the families of the victims of the recent heavy rainfall caused by tropical depression 'Usman', as well as the bombing incident in Cotabato City on December 31st."

Haneda, in a statement by the Japanese Embassy on Tuesday, expresses his sympathies to all those affected."

"As a country tackling natural disasters and strongly condemning violent extremism, Japan stands in solidarity with the Government and the people of the Philippines," said Haneda. DMS