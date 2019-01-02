Malacanang vowed it will get to the bottom of an explosion at a shopping mall in Cotabato City "at the soonest possible time", said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Tuesday.

At least two persons died while 32 were wounded when an improvised bomb exploded Monday at the South Seas Complex along Magallanes Street in Barangay Poblacion V. Police and military bomb experts defused a second bomb at the baggage counter of the mall's second floor.

"We emphatize with the families, relatives and friends of those who suffered from this unhappy occurrence. To them, we vow that we will get to the bottom of this at the soonest possible time," said Panelo, also chief presidential legal counsel.

Panelo urged people "not to speculate as this may only sow unnecessary fear and panic." DMS