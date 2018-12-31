President Rodrigo Duterte joked on giving his lot at the Libingan ng mga Bayani, the heroes cemetery, through raffle or to the highest bidder.

In his speech in Kidapawan last Saturday evening, Duterte said he wants to be cremated like a Moro descendant when he dies.

“Presidents like us, we have a lot at Libingan ng mga Bayani so my order is for my ashes to be thrown in the land. I don’t want ceremonies,” he said.

“So my lot in Aguinaldo, I’ll raffle it,” he added.

The Libingan ng mga Bayani is located at Fort Bonifacio in Taguig City.

Duterte asked the audience who wants to be a hero as he can also give the lot to the highest bidder.

“Then the earnings, let’s buy rice and give it to people,” Duterte said. Ella Dionisio/DMS