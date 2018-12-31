President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday slammed Catholic priests anew for believing in leftists..

“Don’t believe on those priests.. who ride on left (movement)… This is only my advice to you. Those communist (rebels), NPAs, are only wasting your life,” Duterte said in his speech in Kidapawan City.

“Don’t believe too much- too anyone. You can’t even see (CPP founding chairman Jose Maria) Sison. What kind of brain does he have?” he said.

Duterte said that if Sison is better than him, then he should be the president of the Philippines.

“Why would you listen to communists? Why would you listen to Sison? What he knows, I know. And if he is saying I’m inferior.. if he is better than I, he should be the president now,” he said.

Those priests who support Sison, according to the president don’t love God as God said don’t kill people.

“You mean you love Sison more than God? God said don’t kill people, don’t oppress then you will do that?” he said.

The tirade came after recalling that during a mass, some priests pray for him to die.

“They criticize like that. I said, your God is stupid. My God --- my --- has a lot of common sense. You have a different belief with your God, that’s yours. I have my own God, as I conceive God to be,” he said.

“Those priests are the one who started. Imagine praying and you said “I hope he dies”,” he added.

Duterte said he will not stop attacking the Catholic Church until it “correct itself” citing abuses reported in the province.

“Those abuses.. Better slowdown.. (It) has to correct itself... or else I’m really their enemy and I will continue to attack them,” he said.

Duterte said a priest mauled a son of his cook after forgetting to give food to a dog while the other one was molesting boys for so many years

He also attacked the Catholic teachings for having three Gods calling it “silly”.

“There’s only one God, period. You cannot divide God into three. That’s silly,” Duterte said.

He then told them to not “meddle” too much into government and politics, citing Jose Rizal’s Noli Me Tangere and El Filibusterismo.

“Don’t meddle too much.. you really look like Father Damaso in Noli Me Tangere. Rizal is really right. You meddling (in government).. think they are better,” he said.

“Do not use the platform of religion to criticize me. Just say that I am wrong. Do not use God..,” he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS