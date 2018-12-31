President Rodrigo Duterte on Saturday ordered the military and policemen to stay neutral for the 2019 mid-term election.

“I really told the police and Armed Forces (of the Philippine), 'Don’t meddle with the election. Don’t let candidates borrow you and don’t favor on his enemies. Be neutral',” Duterte said during his speech in Kidapawan City.

Duterte said he will not allow political terrorism during his term.

“Again, I'd like to remind you, government will stay neutral. You can rest assured the police and the Armed Forces will do its mandate. Me, I will not allow political terrorism. You will be embarrassed,” he said.

“If you terrorize a town and the results are not good, it does not reflect the sentiment of the people, you will be facing me. I will really go to your house,” he warned.

Duterte then mentioned the politician he believed is the suspect on the death of AKO Bicol Partylist Rep. Ronald Batocabe.

“When I was in Albay, I didn’t name him but I said, “Mayor... Don’t think that only you can do that... do that not ever think that only you --- you have the monopoly of evil in this world. We are many. If you can think like that, I can also too,” he said.

He told politicians running for election to follow rules or else be destroyed by the military.

“Don’t (do that) on my term.... you just follow rules. Follow rules, (you) will be okay... at least I can leave something like that behind,” Duterte said.

“Now, during my time, there’s a semblance of democracy in the election.. And I will not hesitate to order the Armed Forces and the Police to destroy you,” he added. Ella Dionisio/DMS