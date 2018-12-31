President Rodrigo Duterte hopes Filipinos will be inspired to emulate Dr. Jose Rizal’s patriotism in their own ways by supporting the government’s development agenda and the campaign against corruption, criminality and illegal drugs.

According to Special Assistant to the President Bong Go, Duterte skipped the ceremony in Davao City on Sunday because the doctor advised him to take a rest.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio led the ceremony and read her father’s message.

Duterte said he enjoins everyone to focus on developing one’s self for the benefit of our countrymen.

“Today, as we remember the sacrifice of Dr. Rizal and the other patriots of the Philippine Revolution, we look back into our past and learn from the life and legacy of our national hero,” he said.

“It is my sincere hope that this year’s commemoration will inspire everyone to emulate Rizal’s patriotism in their own ways, by supporting the government’s development agenda and our campaign against corruption, criminality and illegal drugs,” he added.

Duterte urged everyone to do their part in nation-building and become productive citizens who can contribute to the overall advancement of our nation.

“Intelligence must indeed always go hand in hand with compassion. And it is by having genuine concern for our kababayans that we can truly show the goodness of our character, just like our national hero,” he said.

“I encourage everyone to dedicate your skills and talents to love and serve our country just as Rizal did more than a hundred years ago,” he added.

Duterte said education and hard work is what people need to free themselves from the shackles of poverty, criminality and corruption.

“May Rizal’s courage and patriotic fervor inspire us all to develop compassion for our fellowmen, as well as foster a greater desire to always think of the common good so that we may be able to progress as a people and as a nation,” he said.

Duterte said he recognized the efforts of the National Historical Commission of the Philippines and its partners for successfully organizing this year’s commemoration of the 122nd anniversary of the martyrdom of Dr. Jose Rizal. Ella Dionisio/DMS