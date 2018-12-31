Fatalities in the Bicol region due to landslides and flash floods by Tropical Depression ''Usman'' reached to 45 people, according to police.

Bicol region police on Sunday afternoon recorded 16 deaths in Camarines Sur, followed by 13 in Albay, seven in Masbate, six in Sorsogon, and three in Camarines Norte.

Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, Bicol region police spokesperson, said 11 were injured while 11 were l missing.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council ( NDRRMC) has recorded 22 fatalities from "Usman" but added this is being verified.

In a radio report, the NDRRMC said 16 fatalities came from Bicol with six from Eastern Visayas.

NDRRMC advised the public pre-emptive evacuation can save lives.

“Don’t hesitate, bring your basic necessities. Look for your children, elderly and family members who are sick. Bring them with you. Secure your house, bring important documents and evacuate immediately,” NDRRMC spokesperson Edgar Posadas said in a radio interview.

In their 6am report, NDRRMC has recorded 1,274 families or 4,906 persons affected in 36 barangay in Bicol region and Eastern Visayas. Ella Dionisio/DMS