The Japanese government expressed disappointment over reports that a statue was unveiled in San Pedro, Laguna last December 28.

"We believe that the establishment of a comfort woman statue in other countries, including this case, is extremely disappointing, not compatible with the Japanese government," the Japanese Embassy in the Philippines said in a statement Sunday.

The Japanese embassy said they would obtain details and the background from the Philippine government behind the building of this statue.

Regarding the comfort women issue, the Japanese government has been explaining its position to the international community through various approaches.

A one-meter tall bronze statue showing a girl seated on a chair with a vacant chair on her right was unveiled in San Pedro, Laguna on December 28.

The statue, according to the inscription, said "is a monument of peace and women empowerment."

"The monument gives recognition, respect, equal protection and empowerment to women of yesterday, today and future. It also symbolizes peace and true friendship of all nations in the world," it added.

A few years ago, a similar statue was set up in Seoul in front of the Japanese Embassy. It has been interpreted by various groups to recall comfort women during World War II.

Last year, a statue built by a Filipino-Chinese foundation commemorating Filipino women was inaugurated along Roxas Boulevard.

After a few months, the government removed the statue which is being kept by the sculptor.

The statue is located in Barangay San Antonio inside a private compound for elderly women abandoned by their family.

Gracing the unveiling of the statue were South Korean couple Kim Seo-kyong and Kim Eun-sung, who built the statue, San Pedro Mayor Lourdes Cataquiz and former mayor Calixto Cataquiz, her husband. DMS