A barangay captain in Lipa City was shot dead while watching a cockfight Friday evening.

According to Lipa City police, Marlon Luancing, barangay captain and concurrent Lipa City Association of Barangay Captains president, was inside the Lipa Games and Amusement Complex in Brgy. Balintawak when he was repeatedly shot by a gunman.

Luancing was brought to Mary Mediatrix Hospital but died due to multiple gunshot wounds.

PO3 Mabalot Villegas, who was also inside the arena, was shot by the suspect. Three others were hit due to stray bullets. They were all brought to Lipa Medix Hospital for treatment.

Police are still investigating the identity of suspect and possible motive for the killing. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS