Malacanang welcomed the results of the Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey, saying it ''puts a lie to critics and detractors who find nothing good" on how President Rodrigo Duterte runs the government.

" The support of the Filipinos for our Chief Executive also sends a strong message to foreign human rights groups and foreign governments to put a stop to their baseless and unkind accusations on his war on drugs," said Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Friday.

"In addition, the survey result is a slap on their faces for their outrageous intrusion on the sovereignity of our country," added Panelo.

In its fourth quarter 2018 Social Weather Survey, conducted from December 16-19, 2018, SWS found 74 percent of adult Filipinos satisfied, 11 percent undecided, and 15 percent dissatisfied with the performance of Duterte as president.

Compared to September, gross satisfaction with Duterte rose by four percentage points from 70 percent, gross undecided fell by three percentage points from 14 percert, and gross dissatisfaction fell by one percentage points from 16 percent .

This gives a net satisfaction rating of +60, classified by SWS as very good. This is up by six percentage points from the very good +54 in September .

Duterte’s 2018 annual average net satisfaction score is at a very good +54, 5 points below the very good average net +59 in 2017.

The six percentage point rise in Duterte's net satisfaction rating from September to December was due to increases of 22 percentage points in Metro Manila, 13 percentage points in the Visayas, and three percentage points in Balance Luzon, combined with a four percentage point decline in Mindanao. DMS