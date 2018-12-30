DAVAO CITY - A strong tremor shook eastern Mindanao at noon Saturday and sent an initial tsunami alert over southern coasts which was later lifted by the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology

Measured at 7.2 magnitude at 169 kilometers southeast of Governor Generoso town of Davao Oriental, the quake did not bring damage when it struck at 11:39 am to the Davao region because its location was far off to the sea.

Miguel Trocio, the provincial tourism officer of Davao Oriental, said there was no report of unusual wave movements during and after the quake.

But residents and shoppers rushed out of condominiums and other high-rise buildings and shopping malls in Davao City and Tagum City.

Shoppers at the five-floor Gaisano Mall stopping eating lunch and left unpaid as they raced out of the building.

A street food seller along Duterte Street saw a parked delivery truck sway but he said people did not show panic.

Phivolcs said intensity 5 was reported in Governor Generoso, Glan in Sarangani, and Koronadal City.

It was recorded at intensity 4 here and Mati City and Manay in Davao Oriental, in General Santos City, Tupi in South Cotabato, Alabel and Kiamba in Sarangani.

The quake was felt at intensity 3 in Tagum City in Davao del Norte, Mabini in Compostela Valley, but could still be felt at the same intensity outside the Davao Region, like in Makilala in North Cotabato; Valencia City and Manolo Fortich in Bukidnon; Cagayan De Oro City; Maitum in Sarangani and even in the Visayas like Tacloban City; and Palo in Leyte. DMS