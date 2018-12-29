Stores selling firecrackers in Bocaue, Bulacan are following safety requirements, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said after an inspection Friday morning.

"Based on our inspection this morning, we saw that all firecracker stores are compliant. They have fire safety (requirements), fire extinguishers, certificates and permits," Albayalde said in an interview.

He said all stores they inspected have necessary safety equipment, such as fire extinguishers.

Albayalde assured the public police regularly inspect firecracker stores.

"Inspections are done regularly. This is not for one time only. Local police also inspect stores regularly," he said.

"As per the provincial director of Bulacan, there were two apprehended for illegal manufacturing of firecrackers worth P300,000. We hope that it won't happen again," he added.

Albayade reminds the public to buy firecrackers recommended by authorities. People are also advised to follow directions about designated firework display areas based on Executive Order No.28 .

"We advise the public to buy only those that are prescribed and legal. Three kilos is the (maximum) allowed purchase per person. Beyond that you will be made to have a permit coming from FEO (Firearms and Explosive Office)," said Albayalde.

Albayalde said buyers should be careful in transporting firecrackers due to its flammability.

PNP are in full alert for the coming New Year, he said. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS