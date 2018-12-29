Tropical depression "Usman", spotted 285 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar continues to move "erratically", the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

"It moved away slightly due to a 'looping' of Usman's center. For the next few hours, Usman is expected to move again closer to Samar province," Pagasa forecaster Benison Estareja said in its 5 pm update.

"Usman" remained almost stationary with winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of 65 kilometers per hour.

It will no longer intensify into a tropical storm as it makes landfall over Eastern Samar in the evening or on Saturday morning, Pagasa said.

"It will remain as a tropical depression for the following two days as it pass through Visayas and Palawan."

Tropical cyclone warning signal number 1 is raised in areas in Luzon, including Northern Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Groups of Islands, Southern Quezon, Marinduque, Romblon, Catanduanes, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, including Ticao and Burias Islands, southern Occidental Mindoro and southern Oriental Mindoro.

Areas in Visayas including Eastern and Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, Leyte, Southern Leyte, Northern Cebu including Camotes Islands, Aklan, Capiz, Iloilo, Guimaras, Antique and Northern Negros Occidental as well as the Dinagat Islands in Mindanao are also under tropical cyclone warning signal number 1.

Moderate to heavy rains will prevail over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas and Quezon while light to moderate rains will affect Metro Manila, MIMAROPA, Aurora and the rest of Calabarzon and Visayas.

On Saturday, "Usman" will meanwhile bring moderate to heavy rains over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Bicol region and light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Visayas and Aurora.

Residents living near river channels and low-lying mountainous areas are warned to take appropriate measures due to possible flooding and landslides.

Fishermen and small seacrafts are not advised to venture out in seaboards over ares under tropical cyclone warning signal number 1.

These are seaboards of Northern Luzon, eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon and the eastern seaboard of Surigao Provinces.

"Usman" is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility between Sunday evening and Monday morning. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS