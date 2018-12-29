Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Friday said there is no need for President Rodrigo Duterte to give directives as the National Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council (NDRRMC) is prepared as Tropical Depression ''Usman'' is expected to make landfall in Eastern Samar.

“That’s normal. The president does not need to give directives. The NDRRMC (of) which is I’m the chairman already know. Our OCD (Office of Civil Defense) all over the country are prepared,” Lorenzana said in a press briefing in Malacanang.

He said the agency has been ready since last week.

As of 1 pm, state weather forecasters say Usman is almost stationary at 250 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

It has maximum winds of 55 kph and gusts of up to 65 kph.

“Everything is prepared. The supplies, all the responders, our military and our police are prepared for this,” Lorenzana said.

"What we trying to prevent ? ( is to) prevent people from succumbing to landslides and floodings," he added.