Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde on Friday said more cops in Guimbal town are requesting to be reassigned after Mayor Oscar Garin and his son, Representative Richard Garin allegedly mauled a police officer last Wednesday.

“As of this time, a lot of police officers there have requested to be reassigned outside of the Guimbal Municipal Police Station,” Albayalde said in an ambush interview in Bocaue, Bulacan.

The PNP chief said they have yet to determine if the Garins have abused other policemen in the area.

“If there is, we will be filing additional case against the mayor and congressman if they hurt other (policemen) too,” he said.

Albayalde said they are fully supporting PO3 Federico Macaya.

“Yes. We will support our policemen here. It’s not right to abuse a police officer like that especially if his wearing a uniform and just doing his job,” he said.

He said it is up to Macaya if he wants to just settle the case against the Garins.

“It depends on him but on our part in administrative, we also have a case. We will not back down especially on cancelling deputation of the mayor,” Albayalde said.

On Friday, the Garins, through Iloilo Vice Governor Christine Garin surrendered a total of 14 firearms out of the 19 firearms they own.

Three firearms were declared lost with corresponding blotter report from Guimbal MPS.

The two remaining FA’s are in Manila as alleged by Vice Gov. Garin and will be surrendered immediately,” Chief Superintendent John Bulalacao, Western Visayas police director, said in a report.

Congressman Garin owned 11 firearms but only nine were surrendered while out of the eight firearms listed under Mayor Garin's name, only five were surrendered. Ella Dionisio/DMS