Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana on Friday said the advisory of the US Department of Homeland Security on the country’s airport will not affect the Philippines' overall security situation..

“I think it will not (affect security situation) because what the (US Department of Homeland Security) said is only an advisory. I think they just saw lapses in NAIA (Ninoy Aquino International Airport),” Lorenzana said in a press briefing in Malacanang.

He said MIAA General Manager Ed Monreal is addressing the lapses and Lorenzana believes they are now on track in addressing these concerns so that the country will not be black listed.

“You know, if we are (put) on blacklist, there would be no international flights (and) that would be bad for everybody, travelers especially,” he said.

Asked if the US Department of Homeland Security advisory means the airport is vulnerable to terrorist attacks, Lorenzana said: “I don’t think so. I think because the airport is congested due to houses near the area.. We cannot say that we are not vulnerable to terrorists but I don’t think that’s what they are referring to,” he said.

“I think it’s the way the management (is handling the) airport, the way passengers are being screened and all of things, also our equipment,” he added.

He assured that the airport and all security forces are on alert of all possible terror activities.

Lorenzana did not confirm a text message going around about a leader of Abu Sayyaf Group supposedly planning to launch attacks in Metro Manila.

“I’m not confirming that because If I confirm it, it means they are already here. But we take those advisories, even it’s only a rumor, seriously. We don’t discount, we verify," he said,

He advised people to be more vigilant during the holiday season.

Meanwhile, Palace spokesperson Salvador Panelo said they remain committed in continuing efforts to enhance and secure airports and eventually protect and ensure safety of travellers.

"We are looking into the United States Department of Homeland Security's travel advisory, including their recommendations on how the government may tighten its current security measures, particularly as regards the safety of our airports," Panelo said in a statement.

He said ensuring the safety of the travelling public is one of the critical interests of the government in view of the looming threat of terrorism. Ella Dionisio/DMS