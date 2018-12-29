The Department of Transportation (DOTr) on Friday signed a contract with two Japanese companies to rehabilitate and maintain the 16.9 kilometer Metro Railway Transit- 3 system.

The 43-month rehabilitation and maintenance project will be handled by Sumitomo-Mitsubishi Heavy Industries with full mobilization starting in January 2019.

Present in the signing were DOTr Undersecretary for Legal Affairs Reinier Paul Yebra and Sumitomo Corp. Managing Executive Officer Tsutomu Akimoto.

The signing was witnessed by Japan International Cooperation Agency Chief Representative Yoshio Wada, DOTr Assistant Secretary for Procurement Giovanni Lopez, DOTr Assistant Secretary for Legal Affairs Mark Steven Pastor, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Investment and Services Department Head Hideaki Shima, and TES Philippines President Kiyoshi Morita.

Yebra in his speech said this signing is good news not only for the government but for the entire Filipino people.

He said making Filipinos lives comfortable and better is their marching order from President Rodrigo Duterte.

"Rest assured the DOTr, under the leadership of Sec. (Arthur) Tugade will continue to find ways to enhance the mobility and connectivity in our country," Yebra said.

For Sumitomo Corp., Akimoto said they are very happy and honored that this project will contribute to the golden age of alliance between Japan and the Philippines.

"Through the DOTr's strong leadership and the Japanese government strong initiative, we are proud to undertake this project and we promise to deliver best system and services to Philippines society once again," Akimoto said.

MHI Executice Vice President Ken Kawai said by using their experience and expertise, they are confident that the two companies will achieve the goal of making people in the Philippines happy.

"We commit ourselves to achieve successful completion of the project safely, on time and with highest quality," Kawai said.

The project will run until 2022, which covers the rehabilitation and maintenance of the system’s electromechanical components, power supply, rail tracks, depot equipment, and overhaul of its 72 18-year old Light Rail Vehicles (LRVs).

A ceremonial signing for this project will happen on January that will be witnessed by Tugade and Undersecretary for Railways Timothy John Batan. Ella Dionisio/DMS