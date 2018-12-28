Tropical depression "Usman" slowed down as it headed westward towards eastern Visayas Thursday evening.

According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa), the center of "Usman" was at 365 kilometers east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar.

"Usman" is moving west at 10 kilometers per hour with maximum winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of 65 kilometers per hour. It is expected to intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall over Eastern Samar on Friday afternoon, state weather forecasters said.

Meanwhile over 9,000 passengers were stranded due to Usman.

According to the Philippine Coast Guard, as of Thursday afternoon 9,625 passengers were stranded on ports in Cebu, Bohol, Romblon, Odiongan, Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Albay, Northern and Southern Leyte, Northern and Western Samar, Dinagat Islands, Negros Occidental, Iloilo, Capiz and Aklan.

Moderate to heavy rains, which may cause flooding and landslides, are expected to continue over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas and Dinagat Islands.

Pagasa said tropical cyclone warning signal number 1 might be raised over areas in Camarines Norte, Southern Oriental Mindoro, Antique and the rest of Iloilo and Guimaras.

Upon landfall, Pagasa said moderate to heavy rains will affect Visayas, Bicol region, Mindoro provinces, Marinduque, Romblon and Quezon.

Pagasa advised residents living in these areas, especially those near river channels and in low-lying and mountainous areas, to coordinate with local disaster risk reduction management offices.

Due to the tropical depression and surge of the northeast monsoon, fishermen are prohibited to venture in seaboards over areas under tropical cyclone signal number 1. These are northern Luzon and eastern seaboards of central and southern Luzon and Surigao provinces. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS