President Rodrigo Duterte on Wednesday recommended to the Commission on Elections (Comelec) it place Daraga town in Albay under its control after the killing of AKO Bicol Partylist Representative Rodel Batocabe, who is running for mayor in next year’s mid-term election, and his bodyguard.

“There is really lawlessness and violent crimes during election. I just called the chairman of Comelec (Sheriff Abas) and recommended to him to place Daraga under Comelec control,” Duterte said in an ambush interview after he visit the wake of Batocabe.

He told Abas to go back to the Alunan doctrine which limits the number of armed guards of politicians.

“I told him, let’s go back to the Alunan doctrine that no candidate should strut around with bodyguards with long firearms. That’s prohibited,” he said.

Duterte said only the police and military are allowed to bring firearms unless Comelec grants permits.

“So everything now is under Comelec’s control. So is?it’s the office that has the final say of what to do in the matter of law and order,” he said.

Duterte said he will not allow political killings and he is interested in finding a solution to this problem.

“I’m a worker of government. And it’s ? my oath of office says that I should do something about it and Comelec, we’ll help each other,” Duterte said.

He said the election in Daraga will be peaceful as he ordered the police and military to secure the place during rallies and meetings.

“You can rest assured that Daraga would be peaceful during the entire election,” Duterte said. Ella Dionisio/DMS