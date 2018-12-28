President Rodrigo Duterte gave an additional P20 million reward for those who can identify the killers of AKO Bicol Partylist Rep. Rodel Batocabe and his bodyguard SPO1 Orlando Diaz in Daraga, Albay last Saturday.

The bounty, now at P50 million, may boost the investigation after no less than Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albyalade on Wednesday noticed that barangay officials and witnesses remained tight-lipped.

“The reward is at this time is 30 million (pesos). I’m raising the ante. I’m putting it at plus 20 to 50 (million). Just give a tip, just one tip only,” Duterte said during his visit to the wake of Batocabe in Daraga Wednesday evening.

Duterte advised informants to not give his name and to buy a cheap cellphone with prepaid SIM card.

He said they can give the information to bishop whom he believes are also interested in solving the case.

“So Fifty million. What you should do is buy a phone or SIM then (send a message) to your bishop. Then once you claim your prize, we’ll ask the bishop here, give your sim then we will go to Smart and Globe. We’ll look who is the first (to give information)," Duterte said.

“Don’t reveal (your identity). Don’t give your name,” he added.

Duterte also warned those candidates and politicians who are prone to kill their political opponents just to win the election as he will not allow political terrorism.

“So let me just say, I promise the Filipino people, my country that I will not allow political terrorism, oppression and intimidation. So if you are listening now and you think it’s not you, just ignore it. But if you are the one who are doing foolishness, killing your opponents, I will come at you. I will personally confront you,” he said.

He added those politicians who kill their opponents as remedy to win does not have an intention to protect or to serve their constituents but their personal interest and their desire to win (is) by “hook or by crook”.

Duterte said if the motive of the killing is politics, it could be the mayor, governor or barangay captain but he said he will “join” the wife of Batocabe who allegedly accused Daraga Mayor Carlwyn Bado as one of the suspects.

“I have my reasons also to suspect the guy. Don’t do that because not everyone will be afraid of your actions. So if this all points at you, I’ll be back here and embarrass you,” Duterte said without mentioning the name of the town mayor.

“It could be you. That’s why a substitute (candidate) will run, you will lose. Do not try to be desperate and do foolish things because you have to deal with the government, the people, the Armed Forces (of the Philipipnes) and even the Philippine National Police,” he said.

He warned the mayor to behave and not embarrass security forces who protect the country.

“You know what, I’ll go to your house and slap you. If you want to try then do something foolish again. I’m not threatening you” Duterte said.

“Do not go around intimidating or killing your opponents. It’s not good. And you are embarrassing the Armed Forces who made the guarantee and the police that in this country they will protect democratic practices,” he said.

Duterte said he is confident the case will be solved as initial findings and leads are very strong.

Duterte ordered the military and police to maintain law and order as many people will join rallies and meetings for the mid-term election next year.

“If you bring a gun and you pass by a checkpoint and tell them (military and police) you will not stop because you are a governor or mayor. I ordered the police and military to kill you,” he said.

“So will provide security for everybody, including the people who’d be attending rallies and meetings. So now if there is a stupid idiot there on loose and created a world of violence, don’t do that,” he added.

In regards with the other suspects, which is the New People’s Army, the president told them to let people campaign and don’t extort money from the politicians.

“Don’t pretend to be the protector of people and yet you are milking them to dry,” he said.

“That’s why you are one of the suspects,” he added.

He asked the rebel group to tell him who is the suspect behind the killing if it’s not their group.

Though he cannot visit the wake of Diaz, Duterte assured his family the government will give them support.

“Console yourself with the fact that he died in the line of duty,” he said.

“So we will take care of the education of the children and if you only rent a house, we will build the house for.. I will spend all the money at my control to give them home,” Duterte said, also telling the wife of Diaz to visit their province’s Department of Interior and Local government to have a job. Ella Dionisio/DMS