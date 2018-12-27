Tropical Depression "Usman" is expected to intensify into a tropical storm before making landfall on Friday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Wednesday afternoon.

The state weather agency said Usman will possibly gain strength and turn into a tropical storm on Thursday afternoon as it moves towards the eastern part of the country. It will bring light to moderate rains on Eastern Visayas and Bicol region.

The center of Usman was last seen at 690 kilometer east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It is moving west-northwest at 15 kilometers per hour with winds of up to 55 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 65 kilometers per hour.

Usman is expected to make landfall in Eastern Samar on Friday, causing light to moderate rains on Bicol Region, Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Quezon.

Metro Manila will also experience light to moderate rains by afternoon.

On Saturday, Usman is expected to weaken into a tropical depression as it reaches the Sulu Sea. The tropical depression is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Monday afternoon.

Pagasa urged fishermen near eastern seaboards of Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands and Surigao provinces not to set out to sea. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS