Four members of two factions belonging to the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (Milf) died while four were injured in a clash in Maguindanao last Sunday.

Captain Arvin Encinas, spokesperson of the Army's 6th Infantry Division, in a text message to The Daily Manila Shimbun, said the encounter occurred around 9am at Brgy. Kaya-Kaya in the town of Datu Abdullah Sangki.

Killed were Kage Lasam, Saudi Endal, a certain Paking and a certain Sury, said Encinas. Injured were Jana Sangkoi and Den Den Guiapal. Two MILF family members were hit by stray bullets and wete brought to Maguindanao Provincial Hospital.

The fatalities were said to be part of the rival groups led by Commander Datu Item and Commander Bravo Lindungan. Ella Dionisio/DMS