A total of 1,042 beggars were rounded up by police from National Capital Region in 131 operations as of December 26, according to Regional Director Guillermo Eleazar Thursday.

According to data given by Eleazar to reporters, more minor were rescued at 628 persons while 414 rescued were adults. Police said this campaign began on December 11.

Majority of the mendicants rescued in Manila accounted for 35.80 percent of the total or 373 persons. Quezon City followed with 33.78 percent or 352 persons. Some 213 were rescued in the southern part of Metro Manila while 70 and 34 persons were rescued in the east and north areas, respectively.

Of the thousands rescued, 202 were identified as Aetas, 206 Badjao and 634 from other tribes or beggars not classified as indigenous people.

Most of the rescued beggars were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development or to their barangay.

This is the reason, Eleazar said n a radio interview, it's time to amend Presidential Decree No. 1563 or Mendicancy Law of 1978.

"This (law) is during the time of President (Ferdinand) Marcos. that's why this anti-mendicancy law should be changed," he said.

Eleazar said concerned agencies can properly address the problem of beggars if the law is amended.

"I believe that it still needs intervention from the national government agencies because it's part of our job, especially DSWD. They can only hold them in custody for some time but if they agree to go back home that's better or else they will just go back to the streets," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS