Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said they are monitoring six persons of interest linked to the killing of Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Rodel Batocabe and his security aide, SPO 2 Orlando Diaz, during a gift-giving activity for senior citizens and persons with disabilities in Daraga Saturday.

In a press conference at Camp Simeon Ola in Legazpi City on Wednesday, Albayalde said police are also considering involvement of communist rebels and political rivalry in the death of Batocabe, who is running for mayor of Daraga town for the 2019 polls.

Seven persons were also injured as the gunmen shot Batocabe and Diaz.

"We're not discounting the possibility of political motive and of course the involvement of CPP-NPA (Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army)," he said.

Albayalde said investigators are having difficulty as local government officials and people present during the shooting refuse to talk.

"Our investigators are having a hard time because people don't want to talk. Our countrymen are afraid to speak up. We are wondering why, given there were so many people in the area, not everyone is willing to talk. And the barangay chairman was there at that time. Apparently, he said he doesn't know," Albayalde said.

Despite this obstacle. Albayalde explained there will be no whitewash.

"I directed the director of CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) to supervise the conduct of investigation. I think NBI (National Bureau of Investigation) was also tapped to conduct their own parallel investigation so there's low possibility of whitewash or fall guy."

Police said the incident could have been avoided had Batocabe's security detail coordinated with them. Cristina Eloisa Baclig/DMS