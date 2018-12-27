The Philippine Army on Wednesday said atrocities being done by the communist rebels are "entirely in contrast" to the peace agenda they are trying to sell to the government and promise to the people.

"The CPP (Communist Party of the Philippines) marked and highlighted their anniversary with atrocious violence. Their actions are entirely in contrast to the peace agenda that they are trying to sell to the government and promise to the people," Army spokesperson Col. Louie Villanueva said in a statement.

The CPP-NPA New People's Army) is celebrating its 50th anniversary Wednesday.

Villanueva said attacks by rebels against government forces over the past weeks "only justifies the legitimacy of the government action in placing the entire country under state of national emergency and extension of martial law in Mindanao."

Last week, the NPA abducted two soldiers and 12 militiamen at a forward base of the Army Special Forces in Agusan del Norte.

Villanueva added this is a clear manifestation of the terrorist group's insincerity on the peace process and clear disregard to the welfare of the people.

"Instead of contributing to serenity to give way for the Christmas celebration, which every Filipinos dearly cherish and awaits, in contrast their offerings are malevolent," he added.

Villanueva said the Philippine Army is determined to continue securing and providing tranquillity for people to let them enjoy the holiday season.

He said the military is open for those who would like to surrender and choose the path of peace. Ella Dionisio/DMS