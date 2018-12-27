Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo on Wednesday said Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) founding chairman Jose Maria Sison is in "constant state of hallucination" for being in exile for a long time.

"Jose Maria Sison’s long exile has dulled his senses, put him out of touch of reality and in constant state of hallucination," Panelo said in a statement on Wednesday.

He said the 50 years of rebellion is a "failure" that only brought loss of lives, destruction of property and fear to people he is supposed to fight for compared to President Rodrigo Duterte who is performing his constitutional duty.

The CPP marked its 50th founding anniversary on Wednesday.

"An intellectual whose fifty years of rebellion is a failure that brought only the loss of lives and destruction of property and fear to the the very people he is supposed to have fought for as against a self-proclaimed mediocre city mayor who rose to the presidency of the land by an overwhelming majority, and who has launched a revolution of change in almost all aspects of governance, who is performing his constitutional duty to serve and to protect the people and preserve the democratic way of life from the criminals, the corrupt, the terrorists and from the likes of failed ideologies like Jose Maria Sison, the choice is obvious," Panelo said.

Sison, in a TV interview, said Duterte is the best recruiter of the rebels as he outrages the people. He added the revolutionary government has grown strong because it has to correct the kind of situation and society in the Philippines.

Panelo said it's time for Sison to "wave the white flag" as forces on the ground do not follow him.

"It's time for him to wave the white flag before his physique gives up on him. There is honor in returning back to a democratic society and embracing the constitutional order," he said.

"The NPA surrenderees are coming in droves responding to the call of the government to return to the fold of the law, while Mr. Sison remains ensconced in his ivory tower of comfort and luxury while his comrades die for a lost cause. No wonder the forces on the ground no longer follow him hence his regular rants against PRRD to give himself the appearance of relevance," he added.

Panelo reiterated that it's not too late for the rebels to return to the fold of society and embrace the rule of law and the majority. Ella Dionisio/DMS