A Navotas police officer allegedly involved in a shooting incident that resulted to seven people sustaining injuries during Christmas Eve surrendered to authorities Tuesday morning.

According to Caloocan City Police Station, PO1 Danilo Tiempo surrendered around 4am to National Capitol Region Police Director Guillermo Eleazar. Tiempo is under custody at Caloocan City Police Station

Authorities said witnesses told them men playing “cara y cruz” argued around 11:05pm at Kawal St., Brgy. 28 in Caloocan City. The seven wounded were immediately brought to hospital.

“In almost an instant, there was pandemonium and throwing of bottles... and then gunshots were heard,” a police report said. Witnesses said Tiempo fled.

Tiempo told Eleazar he was just protecting his father who went home injured and he acted in “self-defense” after fearing of being mobbed by the gamblers.

“Upon learning that his father was mauled by a group of men led (by) victim, Jaylord Balais, P01 Tiempo immediately rushed outside their house which is just a few meters away from Kawal Street bringing with him two firearms and confronted the group who mauled his father,” it said.

“...the group did not budge but even charged towards him. Fearing that he would be mobbed by the group, he ?red his guns to repel the unlawful aggression,” it added. Ella Dionisio/DMS