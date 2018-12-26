Christmas celebration nationwide was generally peaceful despite three shooting incidents, Philippine National Police (PNP) Director General Oscar Albayalde said Tuesday.

In an interview over dzBB, Albayalde said one of the shooting incidents involved a police officer in Caloocan City where seven people were injured.

The policeman, who claimed he fired defending his father, is in custody by his superiors.

In Pangasinan, a barangay councilor who was arrested. Albayalde said they received a report of an encounter between Army troopers and communist rebels in Davao del Sur.

The PNP will continue to intensify its security operations to ensure the celebration of New Year will also be peaceful. DMS