12月26日のまにら新聞から

Duterte spent Christmas Eve with former wife and children

［ 103 words｜2018.12.26｜英字 ］

President Rodrigo Duterte spent Christmas Eve with his former wife and children in Davao City.

In a photo posted by his son, former Davao City Vice Mayor Paolo Duterte, the president is seated in a table where beside him was Elizabeth Zimmerman, presidential daughter and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, his youngest son, Sebastian and spouses of the President’s children and grandchildren.

"Gikan sa amoang pamilya. Daghang salamat ug Merry Christmas kaninyong tanan (From my family, thank you very much and Merry Christmas to everyone),” Paolo said in his caption.

Duterte's marriage with Zimmerman was annuled. His partner is Cielito "Honeylet" Avancena. Ella Dionisio/DMS