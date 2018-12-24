Colleagues of assassinated Ako Bicol Party list Rep. Rodel Batocabe are raising between P25 million to P30 million reward money for information leading to capture of his killers and masterminds.

Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Alfredo Garbin said at least P25 million was secured to expedite arrest of the perpetrators behind the killing of Batocabe and his bodyguard, SPO1 Orlando Diaz Saturday afternoon as they were leaving a gift-giving event in Brgy. Burgos in Daraga, Albay.

“Initially we have gathered around P25 million to put up a bounty and help identify mastermind or masterminds immediately. It could reach P30 million,” said Garbin.

Negros Occidental Rep. Albee Benitez, president of the House Visayan Bloc who initiated the bounty drive, said Ako Bicol party-list group has offered P15 million while the provincial government of Albay made a P2 million commitment and members of the House of Representatives have generated at least P5 million.

“At least 168 congressmen have committed to give at least P30,000 to put up reward money for the speedy capture of the perpetrators. We are still counting,” said Benitez.

Benitez said they are hoping people would start cooperating with the police.

Speaker Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo lamented “life has become so cheap” after the murder of Batocabe and Diaz.

“ So I hope our authorities could conduct a thorough and speedy investigation,” Mrs. Arroyo told reporters during her visit at the wake of Batocabe in Daraga.

“Enforcement is the best deterrent. As of now about 150 congressmen have already committed to put up a fund to get the killers. That really is the best way to get the killers,” said Arroyo.

Arroyo said though Batocabe "was a very tough interrogator and also a tough debater", he is "very much loved in Congress."

The remains of Batocabe were brought at the Arcilla Hall at Bicol University in Daraga. His interment will be on December 31, 2018, also in Daraga. DMS