President Rodrigo Duterte, in his Christmas message, urged Filipinos to "contemplate on the worth of lessons" they can learn from the narrative of Christ's birth.

In a video posted last Friday at the Presidential Communications Office Facebook, Duterte greeted Filipinos living in the Philippines and abroad saying it's the time of the year where people celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ.

"Once again, it is the time of the year where we honor, gather our families and friends to celebrate the nativity of Jesus, share life’s many blessings and demonstrate our love and gratitude for each other," he said.

"As we take part in this joyous occasion, may we contemplate on the worth of the lessons that we can learn from the narrative of Christ’s birth," he added.

Duterte said he hopes that the "ideas of compassion, kindness, and reconciliation" guide the nation as Filipinos embrace their countrymen in the spirit of shared humanity.

"Together, let us bring hope and peace in our nation this Yuletide season as we welcome the coming year with much hope and optimism," Duterte said.

"I wish everyone a happy and meaningful Christmas," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS